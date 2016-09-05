OSHP: Most drivers followed rules of road this holiday weekend, no fatal crashes

Many families hit the road over the weekend to celebrate the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plenty of Ohio State Patrol troopers were out on the roads, making sure drivers were staying safe.

“The Labor Day Holiday weekend, our goal is to conduct high visibility, high volume traffic stops. Stop for every traffic violation we can possibly stop for. Put cars on the shoulder, educate people, and change their driving behavior,” said Sgt. Matthew Geer, OSHP Bowling Green Post.

Sgt. Geer says over the last few days OSHP has seen everything, from drivers speeding and accidents, to distracted drivers.Though nothing really out of the ordinary for a holiday weekend, many of those stops resulted in an average number of tickets and enforcements.

“In between us and the Toledo post, we’re right between 40 to 45 OVI’s, which is comparable to last year. Luckily we got those people off the road before anything bad happened to them,” said Sgt. Geer.

Despite how busy it was over the holiday weekend, Sgt. Geer says most drivers have been following the rules of the road.

“The holiday weekend we see more traffic, more traffic volume and more people out and about celebrating. But for the most part people are on their best behavior,” said Sgt. Geer.

He says so far there have been no fatal crashes – a static they hope continues to hold out.

