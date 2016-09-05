With Mud Hens season over, Hensville looks ahead to other seasonal activities

Monday afternoon's baseball game marked another season in the books for the Toledo Mud Hens. It also marked the end of the first full season for Hensville.

"This has been a tremendously success this summer." Said Erik Ibsen, general manager of the Mud Hens. "We see areas where we can either improve or grow so we'll take a look at that. We like to think we're our own toughest critics."

The past few months have been full of grand openings and new additions surrounding the ballpark. But, after Monday's final out, Hensville looks to find new ways to bring people downtown.

"We've got some events for Hensville Park scheduled this fall. The Mud Hens and Hensville along with a bunch of the area attractions are doing a comedy fest. Basically the whole month of October at different attractions around town there's going to be comedians and different things related to the world of comedy," said Ibsen.

The Hens are also looking to generate some traffic in the winter time with some outdoor attractions.

"Similar to what we did with Winterfest last year, we're trying to come up with some unique events to keep people coming down. Just because the baseball season's ending doesn't mean there won't be things happening down here," said Ibsen.

The grounds crew are now preparing the field for off-season, and the front office is gearing up for hockey season, which kicks off in six weeks.



