World War II veteran honored at Mud Hens game

A local World War II veteran was honored as the Hometown Hero at the Toledo Mud Hens game on Labor Day.

Family members surprised Ken Jacobs at his 90th birthday party, telling him he would be honored. Jacobs has been attending Toledo Mud Hens games for more than 70 years.

When asked when he he first started attending the games. he says, "Oh Swayne Field days, back in the early '40's.”

Jacobs began working for Jeep at just 16-years-old and was deployed back in November of 1944. He was stationed in France and Germany for three years, before moving back to Toledo.

His daughters tells WTOL 11's Allie Hausfeld he deserves this recognition.

“He's such a humble man, and he has given so much to his country, and he loves baseball and has been such a supporter, it couldn't have been a better combination than to recognize his service during World War II and at a Mud Hens game is wonderful”, said Suzanne Plemmons.

Jacobs is a Mud Hens season ticket holder, and still lives independently in the same home where he raised his children. He even calls his children via Skype and text messages them.

"I think it is because he keeps interested in things. He comes to the Mud Hen games, he goes to the Walleye games, goes to see the Detroit Tigers, he helps people, he is a computer wizard”, said Suzanne Plemmons.

In the middle of the sixth inning, all eyes were on Jacobs as he was recognized on the big screen for his service to our country.

His daughters say, although he might not admit it, this moment means a lot to him.

"When those thousands of people stood and applauded him, that was big, and he will hold that memory in his heart”, said Diane Lithander.

Now that Mud Hens games are done for the season, Jacobs says he will move on to attending Walleye games.



