Sylvania's 24-hour run at Olander Park comes to an end

It was near perfect running weather for folks in Sylvania who spent the last 24 hours running, for a good cause.

While the majority of people were spending their Labor Day Weekend doing not much of anything, a group of dedicated runners spent their time at Olander Park.

After more than a 10-year absence, the 24-hour endurance run returned to Sylvania. The race had no finish line, but runners instead, pushed themselves to see how many miles they could go from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

The overall winner was Josephine Weeden, who ran 117.4 miles. She says she used this race as training for a 100 mile race in December, but struggled with the longer pacing needed for this run.

"It was harder than I thought because it's longer. 24 hours is longer than it takes to do 100 miles." said Weeden.

Funds raised from entry costs will be used to benefit The Expressive Therapies Treatment Center. The group helps to treat soldiers suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Participants ran either by themselves, or in group relays.

"They help each other out, but I'd say after 15 or 16 hours its mental, because they're hurting but they push on." said Tom Falbey, co-director of the race.

And the long hours helped create bonds of friendship among the runners while on the track or during meal breaks.

"It was nice to come in here and sit down with the other runners and get a chance to know them." said Jon Newsome, male winner who ran 104.7 miles. "Then when you're out on the course , to be able to have that dialogue, it was very helpful for everyone."

Organizers hope to host the USA Track & Field 24 hour national championship at Olander park next Labor Day.



