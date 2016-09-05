Fulton Co Fair goers keep Sierah Joughin’s memory alive

The memory of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin is being kept alive at the Fulton County Fair and among the 4-H community.

“Fulton County is a small community and 4-H is an awesome program and I know Sierah had a love for horses,” said Jennifer Herr.

The show of support was subtle, but could be seen everywhere.

“Some may have known her, some may have not, but they have support on their posters. A lot of the girls, if you look at their horse tack riding today, you will see ribbons somewhere on their sandals,” said Herr.

Several “Justice for Sierah” t-shirts were scattered amongst the crowd. From 4-H members to fair goers, a sea of people wore green and gold representing Evergreen high School - where Sierah graduated from, or purple and silver, to represent a life taken too soon.

“It’s an awesome feeling not only for neighbors in the community, but for the family to continue to show support because she will always be in our hearts and our memories. Her spirit will always be alive; I firmly believe no one will forget her and her story,” said Herr.

Later this month James Worley, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sierah Joughin, will return back to court.