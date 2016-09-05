Driver sent to hospital after crash on Clifton Road in south Toledo

A driver is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a two-car accident in south Toledo.

It happened around 3:30 pm on Clifton Road, just north of Hill Ave.

Crews on scene tell WTOL a minivan was driving recklessly on Clifton when another vehicle turned onto the street and was hit.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital also, but is expected to be alright.

Police are still investigating the crash.

