Overmyer campaigning for re-election, despite facing criminal charges

Despite being banned from the sheriff’s office, Kyle Overmyer took part in the Labor Day parade Monday morning in Fremont.

According to our media partner the Sandusky Register, Overmyer was out campaigning for reelection. He marched in the Labor Day parade with his campaign team. Overmyer was also campaigning at the farmers market over the Holiday weekend.

He was stripped of his official duties back on August 24, during an arraignment. Overmyer is facing 43 criminal charges.

The prosecutor in the case says she will ask the Ohio Supreme Court to suspend Overmyer.

In the meantime, he is prohibited to have contact with any witnesses in the case, as well as employees of the sheriff’s office.

