VIDEO: Thieves break into Clark on the Go

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a gas station by putting a hole in a back wall.

It happened at the Clark on the Go on Monroe Street.

The video shows the suspect taking a cash drawer, as well as lottery tickets and a carton of cigarettes. 

The store owner believes there could be a second suspect involved. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

