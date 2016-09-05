OH Route 199 closing for 10 days - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OH Route 199 closing for 10 days

Ohio Route 199 will be closing for 10 days starting this week to continue a roundabout installation at Roachton Road.

The route will be closed at Roachton starting Tuesday, through September 15.

Detours will be posted.

The project is expected to be finished in October. 

