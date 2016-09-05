Olive Garden honors first responders with Labor Day lunch delivery

This Labor Day more than 800 Olive Garden restaurants across the nation, including right here in Toledo, will deliver and serve their local first responders a special "thank you" lunch.

Employees prepare the Italian feast each year to show their gratitude to the men and women who help keep us safe.

This is the 15th consecutive year that Olive Garden has coordinated the nationwide effort.

Monday afternoon, WTOL caught up with Denise from the Olive Garden on Reynolds Road as she delivered a cart full of food to Toledo officers at the Scott Park Police station. She's says it's the least she could do to give back to the men and women who keep us safe.

"They don't have a choice. A lot of them would rather be with their families, cooking out, enjoying this gorgeous weather. So, we want to say thank you for being there for us. No matter what happens today, Toledo can be safe out there in the streets." said Denise

More than 10,000 meals have been served since 2002 to local fire stations, police departments and hospital emergency rooms as part of the restaurant's tradition.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.