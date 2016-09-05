Truck slams into moving train, no injuries reported

Paine Avenue was closed for a short time Monday after a pickup truck slammed into a moving train.

According to police, the driver was heading southbound on Paine and failed to stop, veered left to miss the crossing gate, and hit one of the train cars passing through.

Officers say the truck was then pushed back into the crossing gate.

The driver told police she was unable to stop due to a mechanical error.

All CSX lines were stopped until the wrecked pickup truck was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

No word if driver will be cited.

