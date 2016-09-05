Feds award $14M to fight homelessness among Ohio veterans

The federal government has awarded more than $14 million to 15 organizations that work to prevent homelessness among Ohio military veterans and to quickly rehouse those who lose their homes.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown announced the grants last week. They are part of the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The money will be used to reach out to more veterans and help veterans obtain VA benefits.

The money also helps provide case management to low-income veteran families that are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Participating organizations also provide veterans with critical services, such as health care, financial planning, child care, legal services, transportation and housing counseling.

