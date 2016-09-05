Man fishing with son likely drowned near Grand Rapids

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in western Michigan have resumed their search for a Kentwood man who likely drowned while fishing with his 14-year-old son in the Thornapple River.

The Kent County sheriff's department says the boy saw his dad go below the surface Sunday morning at Ruehs Park in Caledonia Township, southeast of Grand Rapids. Deputies and local fire departments searched the river and shore until it became too dark.

The effort to find the 45-year-old man resumed Monday.

