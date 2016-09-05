Fulton Co. Fair sees big weekend numbers, not over yet

The Fulton County Fair was a big hit over the weekend, and it's not over yet!

Board President Dennis Wyse says Friday was just shy of a record, and official numbers show Saturday broke an all-time daily record of attendance.

In fact, for the first three days of the fair attendance was up 113 percent from last year's record hitting numbers.

In 2015, the fair saw 151,947 visitors for the first three days. Now, in 2016, that number rose to 171,726 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Wyse says people keep coming back every year because it's tradition.

"A lot of generations gets passed down.It gets into their blood when they're young, you know. I got grand kids, three and four, and they've been asking for three or four months 'When's the fair grandpa? When's the fair?" said Wyse.

There is still plenty to see and do at the fair! The fair runs until Thursday.

