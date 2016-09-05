Local Catholics celebrate Mother Teresa's sainthood

Sunday was a historic day for the Catholic community, as Pope Francis declared Mother Teresa a saint.

The announcement touched the hearts of Catholics around the world, as well as right here at home.

Lourdes University held a special event remembering Mother Teresa. The event started with a 45 minute moment of prayer, which was followed with a celebration.

This type of saint dedication ceremony historically takes decades or centuries to happen, but it only took Mother Teresa 19 years after her death in 1997.

"She was fast tracked to be a saint," said Raphael Karekatt, Priest Chaplin for St. Martin De Porres Church. "Usually it takes a good lot of time after the death, but I believe Pope John Paul II was really serious, a personal friend of Mother Theresa, therefore the rules were exempted in her case."

"She is a great example. Someone I think that people know as a real person. Not someone who lived 500 years ago or 2,000 years ago, but someone who lived in our own time. Someone who traveled in our country. Who people met, understood," said Reverend Martin Diaz, Pastor at Cathedral of the Madeleine.

The celebration comes during the Holy Year of Mercy for the Catholic Church.

