Thousands gather downtown for Toledo's annual Labor Day Parade

Floats, bands and candy littered downtown Toledo for the annual Labor Day parade.

Union and non-union workers were recognized.

The annual Labor Day parade has kicked off in Downtown Toledo! pic.twitter.com/XqiONxQsoc — Steven Jackson (@sjacksonwtol) September 5, 2016

Eric Dean, general president of Iron Workers International, marched along with local iron workers. Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and U.S. Congressman Marcy Kaptur were also among a list of elected officials that participated in the parade.

“Labor Day is a celebration of all the workers that work hard every day to provide the services that we have,” said James Trendel.

WTOL 11’s Steven Jackson caught up with one woman whose been attending the annual parade of more than 30 years.

Dolores Haack says she loves to watch the bands play.

“I think there should be more of it. I don’t think the young people understand what the union means and why the union started,” said Haack.

The Whitmer band bringing the music at this years Labor Day parade pic.twitter.com/6Cj4p1ZPtr — Steven Jackson (@sjacksonwtol) September 5, 2016

The parade shutdown downtown Toledo, but it opened the road to showing how construction has traditionally been a source of high-quality middle class jobs in Ohio. Monday’s parade celebrated union workers’ efforts to keep it that way.

“It’s great to reassure the workers that we stand behind them. It’s great to see America working hard and producing great products, so today is a great day to show our support to that,” said Chuck Marckel.

Following the parade, union workers headed over to Maumee for the 3rd annual Northwest Ohio Labor Fest.

