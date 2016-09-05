Fallen tree branch blocks road in Maumee

A huge tree branch fell overnight in Maumee shutting down a road for a short time Monday.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Dudley near Ford Street. Police say they got a call about a tree branch down in the street. When they arrived the branch was blocking the entire road.

Police sat by until the emergency crews could come and get rid of the branch. No wires or cars were damaged.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.