Overnight crash shuts down Dorr Street for short time

An overnight crash shutdown Dorr Street near Parkside in central Toledo Monday.

Ohio state troopers say the driver of the vehicle lost control when someone cut them off, causing them to crash into a pole.

The pole was sheared off and wires were in the street.

Toledo Edison was immediately on the scene.

No one was seriously injured.

