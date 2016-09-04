Defiance man dead, woman injured after Williams County crash

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after their car went off the road in Williams County on Sunday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Ronald Wolfrum, 33, of Defiance and Amanda Fraley, also 33, of Defiance, were headed west on State Route 34 near milepost 27 when their car went off the left side of the road and then overturned several times.

Wolfrum and Fraley were both thrown from the car.

Wolfrum was pronounced dead at the scene and Fraley was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN where she was listed in critical condition.

Neither Wolfrum nor Fraley were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

