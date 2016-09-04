Police respond to domestic dispute in south Toledo

There was a large police presence in south Toledo on Sunday afternoon when police responded to a reported domestic dispute on Shasta Dr. near South Ave.

It happened just before 6 p.m.

Police say the dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend ended peacefully after police suspected a barricade situation could develop after the boyfriend wouldn’t come out of the house.

After the boyfriend spoke to police over the phone he came out of the house and cooperated with police.

The girlfriend was arrested for making a false alarm.

