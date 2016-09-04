No. 6 Ohio St posts record romp over Bowling Green 77-10

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - J.T. Barrett threw six touchdown passes and No. 6 Ohio State rolled up a school record 776 yards in a 77-10 romp over Bowling Green on Saturday.

Eight players scored touchdowns on offense as the Buckeyes (1-0) overpowered the Falcons in front of a crowd of 107,193 at sunny Ohio Stadium.

The 776 yards topped the 718 yards Ohio State put up against Mount Union in 1930.

Barrett also set a school record with seven touchdowns overall - six passing, one running. The junior was 21 for 31 for 349 yards and ran for another 30 in the hurry-up offense before giving way to backup Joe Burrow with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Tailback Mike Weber, a redshirt freshman seeing his first playing time, bullied his way for 136 yards on 19 carries. H-back Curtis Samuel ran for two touchdowns and caught a TD pass.

Ohio State's defense held Bowling Green (0-1) to 244 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

BOWLING GREEN: The Falcons receivers need to start holding on to James Knapke's passes if they're going to have success.

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes did what they wanted: break in a bunch of inexperienced players against an huge underdog. They also showed they have many weapons and stunning team speed.

UP NEXT:

BOWLING GREEN: After the loss, the Falcons get their own tuneup game at home next Saturday against North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks, a Big Sky conference team formerly known as the Fighting Sioux, went 7-4 in the last season in the FCS.

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes will get another game at home against an overmatched opponent when Tulsa visits next week. Then it's on to play at Oklahoma the following week.

