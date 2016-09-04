Toledo overpowers Arkansas State in 31-10 win

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) - Logan Woodside passed for three touchdowns and a career-high 371 yards Friday night to lead Toledo to a 31-10 win over Arkansas State in the season opener for both teams.

Woodside hit 23 of his 31 throws and got help from Cody Thompson, who hauled in five of the passes for a career-high 174 yards, including a touchdown and a 54-yard grab in the third quarter to set up Toledo's final TD of the game. Michael Roberts caught the other two TD passes, a 5-yarder in the second quarter and a 22-yard catch in the fourth.

Kareem Hunt punched in a touchdown from the 1 and Jameson Vest had a 42-yard field goal as Toledo piled up 556 total yards to Arkansas State's 266.

Arkansas State struck first with a 43-yard field goal set up by Chris Humes' fumble recovery late in the first quarter, and got a touchdown in the fourth from Armond Weh-Weh.

