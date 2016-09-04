Reds rally to beat Cardinals 3-2 on Suarez's single in 9th

By JOE KAY

CINCINNATI (AP) - Eugenio Suarez singled up the middle with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals were hoping to start a final-month surge toward the playoffs - they're in position to get the NL's second wild card berth behind San Francisco. Instead, the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.

Seung Hwan Oh (4-3) walked Zack Cozart on four pitches to open the ninth, and Brandon Phillips followed with a single. After Scott Schebler singled one out later to load the bases, Suarez got his first career game-ending hit. The Reds had loaded the bases in the seventh and eighth and failed to score.

Raisel Iglesias (1-1) gave up a walk in the ninth.

Yadier Molina and Randal Grichuk homered for St. Louis.

