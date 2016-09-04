Reds call up 4 pitchers for closing stretch of season

By JOE KAY

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds called up left-hander Cody Reed and three other pitchers Friday to help them get through the final month of the season.

They also added right-hander Keyvius Sampson, right-hander Robert Stephenson and left-hander Wandy Peralta. They designated for assignment outfielder Kyle Waldrop.

Reed went 0-7 with a 7.36 ERA in 10 starts from June through August. Sampson was 0-1 with a 3.99 ERA in one start and 11 relief appearances during three stints with the Reds earlier this season. Stephenson won both of his starts in April, when the Reds had five starters on the disabled list. Peralta will make his major league debut.

