Grants eligible for Ohio schools to replace lead plumbing

Ohio's building construction agency is letting educators know they might be eligible for money to help replace lead plumbing fixtures.

The grant program run by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission has $12 million in funding available to reimburse schools for the sampling, testing, and replacement of drinking fountains, water coolers, plumbing fixtures, and limited connected piping.

Schools built before 1990 can apply for reimbursement of up to $15,000 for sampling and testing fixtures and costs to replace fixtures deemed unsafe.

The program is open to traditional public schools, charter schools, and certain private schools.

Lawmakers established the program earlier this year and Gov. John Kasich signed the bill into law in June.

Reimbursements are expected to be available in late September.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.