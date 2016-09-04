Mother, daughter shoplifting team arrested after mall thefts

A southwestern Michigan mother and her teenage daughter are jailed after police say they tried to steal $2,300 worth of merchandise from a mall.

The adult was arrested Friday night in the parking lot of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek. Her 15-year-old daughter was arrested across the street after running from a mall security guard.

The pair is from Kalamazoo. They are being held on organized retail fraud and other charges. Stolen women's clothing and marijuana were found in the mother's vehicle.

Police say shopping bags were modified to block electronic security tag signals attached to the clothing. The clothing was returned to several stores in the mall.

The security guard was struck by the mother's vehicle, but was not injured.

