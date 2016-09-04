2 charged in 2009 slaying of Michigan man restrained in bed

Authorities have charged two people in the 2009 stabbing death of a Jackson-area man who was killed after being restrained in his bed.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced open murder charges against 30-year-old Michael Beatty and 24-year-old Tiffany Reichard in the death of 56-year-old Matthew Cramton, who was killed in Summit Township. Court records didn't list lawyers for them.

Reichard was arraigned Thursday and ordered held without bond. Beatty is imprisoned in Ionia on unrelated charges and awaits arraignment.

Jarzynka says investigators believe Beatty restrained Cramton and stabbed him in January 2009 during a home invasion while Reichard helped.

A friend found Cramton's body two days later. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports Cramton was known for selling goofy hats and painted balloons at the annual Jackson County Fair.

