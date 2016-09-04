Judge temporarily blocks closing of hotel housing homeless

A judge has temporarily blocked the owner of a Lansing hotel that houses dozens of homeless families from closing its doors.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James Jamo issued the order Thursday after the city filed an emergency complaint asking the court for an injunction prohibiting the eviction of 91 people housed at the Magnuson Hotel. A Sept. 13 hearing is planned.

The Lansing State Journal reports the move will allow city officials and area agencies to develop a plan to rehouse hotel residents. Mayor Virg Bernero declared a housing emergency after hotel management informed people living there that the hotel would close this month for renovations.

Yingtao Xiao, the hotel's regional manager, said this week hotel owner Alvin Peh may never allow Homeless Angels clients back to the property.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.