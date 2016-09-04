Charges pending after drug bust at Sandusky hookah shop

Charges are pending after a dug bust at a hookah shop in Sandusky Friday.

According to the Sandusky Register, 20 Past 4 Hookahs N' More on Cleveland Road has been under investigation since April. On Friday, authorities found more than six pounds of marijuana and about two ounces of what they suspect to be heroin.

Though the manager was there during the bust, officials say he is not a suspect.

The investigation is on-going.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.