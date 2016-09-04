Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Sept. 4, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sits down with Paul Toth, President of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, to discuss the creation of several hundred jobs coming to the place where generations of Toledoans once worked.

Then, Kevin Dalton, President of the 3,000 member Toledo Federation of Teachers, to talk about the decline in the union membership rate in our country.

Plus, Colleen Kardasz and Jill Phiri with the Small Business Development Assistance Center stop by to talk about small business trends in Greater Toledo.

