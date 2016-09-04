Overnight crash closes downtown intersection for several hours

An overnight crash in Downtown Toledo left an intersection blocked for several hours Sunday morning.

It happened at the corner of Erie and Monroe. Police say an SUV and semi collided.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

The semi driver was uninjured.

It is unknown if any drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The road has since been opened back up.

The crash remains under investigation.

