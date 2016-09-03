New apps provide voter information to Fulton County residents

There is a new and convenient way to access voter information for Fulton County residents.

The county recently released an app for smart phones and tablets that provides a quick and easy way to check voter information.

Another app called the Ohio Voter Information app can also be used by Fulton County residents to look up voter information.

According to the Fulton County board of Elections, with these apps, you will be able to:

See the Residence Address you currently have on file. If it is wrong, you can update your address information from this app.

See your voting history.

Check the status of your Absentee ballot, if you have already requested one.

Find your polling place information so you can know where to go vote.

View available sample ballots for upcoming elections

The Ohio app does provide county level information to other state residents but not all counties are participating.

For instance, when Lucas County was selected, a search of individual voter information opens a page that reads “This county does not subscribe to the Enhanced Website Features.”

To download the apps search for “Ohio Voter Information” or “Fulton County, OH” at the Android Play Store or the App Store for iPhones.

Both apps are free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.