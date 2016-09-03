Local union members worry about outcome of 2016 presidential race

The third annual Labor Day Parade and Festival was held on Saturday in Monroe.

Many of the participants say they’re worried about the outcome of the 2016 Presidential race.

Monroe is full of union pride.

It has the only labor history museum in Michigan.

The violent Newton Steel strike occurred here in 1937. It was a major battleground in the American labor movement.

“It’s important that we learn about what labor has done in our community. It’s not just about us being able to raise our families, but us helping the community raise their families,” said Michael Smith of United Steel Workers Local 2511.

In this presidential election year, nobody at the festival knows what’s going to be happening next for unions.

But they plan to mobilize to make sure Democrat Hillary Clinton is elected to the White House.

“In Republican years we’ve typically not done real well, so labor unions are generally under attack under a Republican campaign,” said Lee Sharpe of the Monroe/Lenawee County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council.

And that’s why many at the festival say they don't want to see Republican nominee Donald Trump win.

They say he doesn’t represent working families.

“He’s never worked a day on the ground trying to get something going. Everything has been handed to him. That’s my concern. Somebody that hasn’t had to work for something,” said Jason Matthews, also of the council.

Union leaders say they’ll campaign for Clinton by talking to voters from the schoolhouse to the church house to the outhouse.

