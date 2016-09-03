Runners race to raise money for Boy Scouts

700 people put their soles to the pavement on Saturday morning at the Soaring Eagle Run, a half marathon and tenderfoot 5K hosted by local Boy Scouts.

The event has been going on for the past eight years.

All funds that are raised by the event benefit local scouts.

"All the money raised for this race goes to help with quality programs for our Local Erie Shores Council Boy Scouts, to train our leaders and help take care of our two beautiful camps we have," said Alissa Hunt with the Erie Shores Council.

Runners of all ages were out breaking a sweat, pushing hard to cross the finish line.

And when they finished, the scouts had cool wooden medals to put around runner’s necks.

Many parents ran in the races to support the work the scouts do for their young sons.

"They give so much. They are so great for raising kids and we're here to support them," said runner and Boy Scout parent, Marc Rozek.

In addition to raising funds, the scouts also put on the run as a way to encourage healthy living and bring the community together.

"It makes me feel good that we are doing this and we're helping out,” said Boy Scout Ethan Deck. “Because we're just helping out everyone and it gives me a warm feeling on the inside.”

Organizers and the scouts are looking forward to the ninth Soaring Eagle Run next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.