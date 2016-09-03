Imagination Station open on Labor Day before closing for 2 weeks

Starting Tuesday, the Imagination Station will be closed until Sept. 20, for annual maintenance and cleaning.

Monday marked the last day of the traveling exhibit, Design Zone. The exhibit allows visitors to learn about engineering through different music and art demonstrations.

When the Imagination Station reopens, the Lego Brick Sky High Science exhibit will begin to move in.

“We generally close around this time because schools are back in session, kids aren't really coming out and field trips haven't begun yet, so it's a good time,” said Emily Garcia, public relations coordinator for the Imagination Station.

The science center will temporarily reopen on Sept. 17 to host their annual fundraiser.

Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Click here for more information or call 419-244-2674.

