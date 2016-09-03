EPA: Flint's new water will need 3 months or more of testing

Federal officials say it will take at least three months of testing before Flint can distribute water from a new pipeline in the wake of its crisis with lead-tainted water.

The Flint Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2bINoXL ) Friday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told city and state officials that Flint must demonstrate its ability to treat water from the Karegnondi Water Authority.

Flint switched from Detroit's system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money, but the corrosive river water caused lead to leach from aging pipes into homes.

It was done as a cost-saving measure in anticipation of eventually going with Karegnondi when it starts taking water from Lake Huron.

Flint has switched back to Detroit water.

