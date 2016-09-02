Big Board Friday: Week 2 Final Scores

Big Board Friday
Week 2 Scores
McComb 0
Marion Local 36
Scott 14
Struthers 42
Bedford 51
Fenton 28
Holgate 20
New Bremen 45
Lima Senior 26
Marion Harding 19
Start 14
Anthony Wayne 20
Hilltop 28
Antwerp 36
Clyde 38
Ashland 21
Ottawa Hills 0
Ayersville 45
Perkins 34
Bellevue 30
Columbian 21
Bryan 14
St. Francis (NY) 18
Central Catholic 48
Northview 31
Clay 13
Woodward 42
Danbury 20
Bowling Green 17
Eastwood 28
Edgerton 70
Edon 42
Hopewell-Loudon 38
Elmwood 22
Montpelier 41
Evergreen 15
Harrison 14
Findlay 62
Wauseon 21
Fostoria 27
Southview 7
Fremont Ross 35
Oak Harbor 7
Genoa 41
Crestview 34
Hicksville 21
Northwood 6
Lake 33
Gibsonburg 44
Lakota 26
Napoleon 21
Liberty-Center 27
Archbold 21
Liberty-Benton 45
Waite 32
Maumee 21
Otsego 18
North Baltimore 12
Wayne Trace 13
Patrick Henry 35
Pauling 14
Fairview 37
Arcadia 20
Ridgemont 36
Port Clinton 41
Rossford 21
Bowsher 12
Springfield 45
Perrysburg 34
St. Francis de Sales 14
Rogers 0
St. John’s Jesuit 44
Calvert 13
Swanton 43
Delta 21
Tinora 31
Bluffton 3
Van Buren 26
Detroit- Central Catholic 29
Whitmer 7
Toledo Christian 25
Woodmore 49
