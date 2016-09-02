Big Board Friday: Week 2 Final Scores - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Week 2 Final Scores

Lake vs. Northwood (Viewer submitted photo) Lake vs. Northwood (Viewer submitted photo)

Big Board Friday

Week 2 Scores

McComb 0
Marion Local 36

Scott 14 
Struthers 42

Bedford 51
Fenton 28

Holgate 20
New Bremen 45

Lima Senior   26
Marion Harding 19

Start 14
Anthony Wayne 20

Hilltop 28
Antwerp 36

Clyde 38
Ashland 21

Ottawa Hills 0
Ayersville 45

Perkins 34
Bellevue 30

Columbian 21
Bryan 14

St. Francis (NY) 18
Central Catholic 48

Northview 31
Clay 13

Woodward 42
Danbury 20

Bowling Green 17
Eastwood 28

Edgerton 70
Edon 42

Hopewell-Loudon 38
Elmwood 22

Montpelier 41
Evergreen 15

Harrison 14
Findlay 62

Wauseon 21
Fostoria 27

Southview 7
Fremont Ross 35

Oak Harbor 7
Genoa 41

Crestview 34
Hicksville 21

Northwood 6
Lake 33

Gibsonburg 44
Lakota 26

Napoleon 21
Liberty-Center 27

Archbold 21
Liberty-Benton 45

Waite 32
Maumee 21

Otsego 18
North Baltimore 12

Wayne Trace 13
Patrick Henry 35

Pauling 14
Fairview 37

Arcadia 20
Ridgemont 36

Port Clinton 41
Rossford 21

Bowsher 12
Springfield 45

Perrysburg 34
St. Francis de Sales 14

Rogers 0
St. John’s Jesuit 44

Calvert 13
Swanton 43

Delta 21
Tinora 31

Bluffton 3
Van Buren 26

Detroit- Central Catholic 29
Whitmer 7

Toledo Christian 25
Woodmore 49

