Family mourns loss of mother, prays for father during vigil

Friday night those who knew and loved Suzie Buchholz and Dan Bennett came together for a vigil.

The couple was shot Tuesday morning while dropping their kids off at a bus stop.

The vigil started with a prayer, then stories were shared and candles were lit.

Pastor Keith Simpson, who’s been a huge part of the family’s life, has been there ever since tragedy struck.

“There’s a lot of healing that needs to take place. There’s a lot of reconciliation, and we all need to be together and be a part of that,” said Simpson.

Suzie died as a result of the shooting, but Dan remains in critical condition.

“He's making progress, I can say that. And he's a strong man and we really want to keep him in our prayers, but he's coming along,” said Simpson.

Those who know the couple best say they were kind and giving; they would welcome anyone with open arms.

"Love you to death brother. You'll be out of there soon. We'll be out there riding four wheelers. Out there giving to the world like you always have. Suzie, love you, rest in peace girl, you'll be very well missed.”

For more information on donating to the family, click here.

