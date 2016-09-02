Art bringing out the potential in Lucas County's juvenile offenders

Art lover checks out 'In Art there is Justice' (Source: WTOL)

It’s a great way for young artists to represent themselves in a way you don’t normally get a chance to see.

The exhibit at the River Centre Gallery in downtown Sylvania is called ‘In Art there is Justice.’

All of the pieces were created by kids in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice system.

“I see inner-potential, beautiful people. I see people without an identity. See people who have a lot more going on with them than just how they’ve been labeled,” said gallery director Dani Fuller.

She adds her gallery and the artists share the same mission: representing self-expression through art.

Art is helping someone who has had a run-in with the law.

“There’s a lot of emotion, a lot of feeling, lot going on with these people. To be able to have an outlet and speak I think opens up doors creatively,” said Fuller.

“In Art there is Justice” runs through Tuesday.

