WTOL spots hot properties in Toledo area for economic growth, job creation

Two centennial groundbreakings have happened at Overland, the original Jeep site, in the last two weeks.

Dana will bring 300 jobs by 2020 and Detroit Manufacturing Systems will create just over 100 jobs in the first year and 300 by the second year.

So what’s next? Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says the Toledo Express Airport area. With air, highways, and rail all in one spot, there’s available land just north of the airport.

“We continue to talk to the owners of that site. We’ve marketed that site, and promoted the site,” said Gerken.

He says the next step is putting up a special building on the site, like they did with the building at Overland. The ready-to-go space helped convince Dana to build its plant here.

“Whenever people say ‘look, they did it with Dana, they did it with DMS, it’s a great place to go,’ that covers the risk,” said Gerken.

The other hot site is next to the Jeep plant in north Toledo. The city has acquired 80 to 100 acres here for Jeep expansion or another plant.

“The City of Toledo and our partners, including the Regional Growth Partnership, Jobs Ohio and Lucas County, are in constant contact with our current businesses to make sure we retain and promote possible expansion. And we are also in contact with businesses interested in coming to the Toledo area,” said Bill Burkett, Commissioner of Economic and Business Development for Toledo.

At Overland, Dana workers will manufacture axles for the Jeep Wrangler and Detroit Manufacturing Systems will make instruments panels for it.

