Money Talks News: Best things to buy in September

Looking for a bargain on everything from clothes to patio furniture?

Labor Day may mark the official end to summer, but for retailers it’s just the beginning of a parade of sales.

Best deals in September include outdoor furniture and grills. According to Deal News, you can expect to find discounts of up to 25 percent on grills, with 40 percent off on furniture.

Coffee lovers, be sure to mark September 29 on your calendar. That’s national coffee day, and that’s likely when several chains will be offering a free cup.

Then there’s clothes. Look for discounts of up to 70 percent on summer clothing brands ranging from Gap to Forever 21.

September is also the month Apple announces new phones, which often means deals on last-generation.

Those are the best deals, now what about duds.

Don’t buy a new car in September. New models typically come out in September, so look for deals on older models next month or later. This is also true with appliances.

For more information, visit moneytalksnews.com.

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.