Murals referencing Toledo Museum of Art exhibits placed on City buildings

Beautiful murals are being pasted right onto buildings on Monroe Street in the heart of Toledo. It's all to attract attention to exhibits at the Toledo Museum of Art.

As of Friday morning, two murals were already up. The third mural was in its third day of installation on back of M Osteria & Bar downtown.

Inspired by the success of murals featuring Dega ballerinas downtown, museum staff members this time are drawing attention to a human landscape exhibition.

First, the perfect buildings were chosen.

"And then we looked through our collection and looked for works of art that might fit in those spots, with those architectural details, fitting in with that theme of human landscape of movement and motion and we collaborated with the building owners and what you see is what we came up with," said Stephanie Elton, Toledo Museum of Art.

Up to five more murals are planned for areas down by the river and further north on Monroe.



