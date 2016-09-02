Toledo boxer wins IBF World Title

Toledoan Robert Easter Jr. has won the IBF Lightweight Championship title and remains undefeated with an 18-0 record.

Easter won the fight in a split decision.

Easter was knocked down just one time in the late rounds. It was the first time he has been knocked down in his professional career.

Robert Jr., 25, is a graduate of Bowsher High School.

Before the fight he spoke about his preparation and confidence that he would come through with a win.

"This performance I'm gonna put on is gonna be one of my best performances," said Robert Jr.

At his final pre-fight press conference Friday, he said he'll spend the next week clearing his mind.

"I get nervous probably right before the bell rings, that's the only time I get nervous," said Robert Jr. "When the bell sounds that's when I just zone out and it's like a tunnel vision, and I hear or feel nothing, I just do what I do best."

His best is undefeated. Robert Jr. says the hundreds of Toledo supporters behind him is the reason he gives 110 percent.

"So I can fulfill my dreams, and to let them see that it's possible if you are dedicated and you have a dream to keep working for it," said Robert Jr.

Included in that support system is his father and coach, Robert Sr., who was also a boxer.

"Always a natural thing is a father, coach comes second," said Robert Sr.

Robert Sr. says he's so proud of his son and all of his hard work.

"Just to know people are here supporting him is a beautiful thing," said Robert Sr.

The fight took place in Reading, PA.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.