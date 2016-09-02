Perrysburg Schools name new board member

The Perrysburg School Board named a new member of the board Thursday evening.

The board of education named Eric Benington as its new board member effective September 6, 2016.

“We are honored to have named Eric to join us on the Board of Education,” said Jarman Davis, Board President. “His experience and qualifications makes him an ideal fit for our team, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

The school board had a vacancy due to resignation of Cal Smith back in August.

