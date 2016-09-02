Labor Day Parade Road Closures - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Labor Day Parade Road Closures

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Hundreds of people will pack the streets of downtown Toledo Monday for the annual Labor Day Parade.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. and is expected to end around 11:30 a.m.

The parade will start on Summit near Washington and Monroe.

Several streets downtown will be blocked off because of the parade.

The following streets will be blocked off starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday:

  • Summit Street between Clayton and Jackson 
  • St. Clair Street between Lafayette and Monroe 
  • St. Clair Street between Jefferson and Jackson 
  • Superior Street between Lafayette and Washington 
  • Superior Street between Madison and Jackson 
  • Huron Street between Lafayette and Jackson 
  • Washington Street between Erie and Summit 
  • Monroe Street between Erie and Summit 
  • Jefferson Avenue between Erie and Water Street 
  • Adams Street between Erie and Summit 
  • Madison between Erie and St. Clair 
  • Jackson Boulevard will remain open for the duration of the parade.

