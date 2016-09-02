Labor Day Parade Road Closures

Hundreds of people will pack the streets of downtown Toledo Monday for the annual Labor Day Parade.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. and is expected to end around 11:30 a.m.

The parade will start on Summit near Washington and Monroe.

Several streets downtown will be blocked off because of the parade.

The following streets will be blocked off starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday:

Summit Street between Clayton and Jackson

St. Clair Street between Lafayette and Monroe

St. Clair Street between Jefferson and Jackson

Superior Street between Lafayette and Washington

Superior Street between Madison and Jackson

Huron Street between Lafayette and Jackson

Washington Street between Erie and Summit

Monroe Street between Erie and Summit

Jefferson Avenue between Erie and Water Street

Adams Street between Erie and Summit

Madison between Erie and St. Clair

Jackson Boulevard will remain open for the duration of the parade.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.