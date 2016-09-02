Want a job at Dana, DMS? Head over to OH Means Jobs Office

Nearly 600 jobs could be created with new plants from Dana and Detroit Manufacturing Systems at the Overland Industrial Park in central Toledo.

The Lucas County - Ohio Means Jobs will help get the workforce in place. Although Dana won’t hire until next April, Lucas County leaders say now is the time to begin the process of applying.

Interested applicants should go to the Ohio Means Jobs office on 13th Street and Monroe, to get a certificate of training.

County commissioner Pete Gerken says the certificate is the pathway to landing one of the positions.

“When I was working at Jeep I had a little card with somebody's name on the back. I walked in and got hired. Those days are gone. You need a certificate that says I am work ready, I have skills, I am drug free and I am ready to go to work to operate the machinery that they put in this plant. We're doing that every day,” said Gerken.

He says it’s helpful if you have knowledge of drive lines for the Dana jobs or interior car components for the Detroit Manufacturing positions; but it’s not required.

Lucas County-Ohio Means Jobs will also help you get a resume together.

