Don't Waste Your Money: Most counterfeited brand names in 2016

The holiday season will be here before you know it, which means many of us are already starting to think about what we'll want to buy. But before you make your list, we have a warning about the most counterfeited products you may encounter.

You don't have to buy from a street vendor to end up with a counterfeit. Legitimate looking websites are selling everything from phony North Face jackets to fake Nike gym shoes that fall apart in weeks.

Top Products to Watch For

MSN Money has just compiled a list of the most counterfeited products, based on customs seizures.

The top brands include:

Rolex, Cartier, and other exclusive designer brands.

Louis Vuitton

Coach

Michael Kors

RayBan

Ralph Lauren

Uggs boots

Nike

Beware Dangerous Counterfeits

But from the doesn't that stink file, counterfeits that can be dangerous.

It's one thing to buy a fake designer handbag. But it says watch out for counterfeit prescription drugs like Lipitor and Viagra, as you have no idea what is really in them, and they could contain toxins. Doesn't that stink?

In addition, counterfeit Apple chargers can be deadly. You may recall news reports about a Chinese flight attendant who died 2 years ago after her knockoff iPhone charger started a fire in her apartment.

If you are buying gifts, remember, unless it is a gag gift most people don't want to receive counterfeit products.

