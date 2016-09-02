Ohio moves ahead with charter school sponsor evaluations

The state says it's moving forward with evaluations of how well charter school sponsors follow current educational rules and laws.

Thursday's announcement by the Ohio Department of Education comes after Republican lawmakers moved to delay the evaluation process last month. Some portions of the charter-school community have opposed the process.

The department is determined to meet an Oct. 15 deadline to publish ratings of charter school sponsors.

The department says it's dropping a proposal that would have required all of a sponsor's charter schools be evaluated. Republicans objected to that proposal.

Instead, the department will stick with an existing evaluation method that allows for sampling 10 percent of a sponsor's schools.

The state still will publish raw compliance data for all schools, in addition to formal published ratings.

