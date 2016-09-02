Heist mastermind sentenced to 5 years behind bars

A man found guilty of orchestrating a jewelry heist will serve the next five years behind bars.

According to the Sandusky Register, Mohammad Hamad, 28, took a plea deal earlier this week.

Hamad and others were charged for robbing an elderly Sandusky woman while holding her captive in her home back in 2014. Authorities say they made off with over $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Hamad was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia Beach.

