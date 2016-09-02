Lots of animals to check out at the Fulton Co. Fair

One of the most popular fairs in the state of Ohio started Friday. The Fulton County Fair goes through Thursday, Sept. 8 at the fair grounds in Wauseon.

Organizers expect more than a quarter million people to attend, including those from all over the country.

Tickets are $5 and kids age fifteen and younger get in for FREE with an adult. Parking is also FREE.

It's the 159th year, and the fair still commits to agriculture education in Ohio.

"It's educational for the kids growing up, and, you know, lot of people think their milk comes from the store, it don't come from here. It all starts at the barn here. So it's an education, learning process and we try to promote that here at the fair," said Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair board president.

Again, the fair ends next Thursday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.